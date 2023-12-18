Monday's Weather: Sunshine and mild

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a very chilly start as temperatures range in the 30s to low 40s this Monday morning. Expect lots of sunshine and cool to mild PM temperatures as a weak cold front quickly pushes through today. Some locations might only climb into the upper 50s today, while several spots will reach into the middle 60s in Deep East Texas. A very cold start is set for tomorrow with overnight lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s and a few low-lying areas potentially dropping to freezing for a couple hours. Be sure any outdoor pets have somewhere warm to sleep tonight! Southeast winds return to East Texas tomorrow and mark a quick warming trend, placing highs in the middle 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday. Our next “weather maker” arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning in the form of an upper-level disturbance, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms starting very early Friday morning and lasting into Saturday morning. Before skies dry out for too long, yet another disturbance as well as our next cold front will begin to near East Texas later Saturday and will bring a second round of rain from Saturday night to Sunday night. Timing of these rainy periods will likely shift over the coming days, so be sure to stay tuned into the forecast while the weather is quiet. We’ll be watching!

