Law enforcement reminds East Texans of safety laws before holiday celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, many will be celebrating with family and friends.

But law enforcement wants to remind you of important safety laws before you gather for the holidays.

Shooting fireworks and firearms are both illegal within most city limits, like in Jacksonville. Fire chief Paul Findley said fireworks pose potential risks of significant injury and fire.

“Fireworks every year from a fire standpoint on average, the last stat, it’s just shy of 20 thousand fires a year caused by fireworks alone.” said Findley.

Officials say gunfire is not an appropriate means of celebrating. It can lead to property damage, injuries and even be fatal.

Findley added, “It’s estimated that these projectiles can be returning to the ground at 200 feet per second and that is plenty fast enough to penetrate the human skull.”

Sedric Franklin lives in Jacksonville. He found out his roof was damaged by gunfire after calling someone to fix a leak. “We called the contractors out to check it out and they found a large caliber bullet hole through my roof was where it was leaking.”

The contractors also found two other bullet hole indentions, but it did not penetrate completely. Franklin followed up with police who say there was no malice intended based on the how the shots came down. No one was injured, but overall safety was Franklin’s main concern.

“I have grandchildren that play out in the yard and from where the bullet holes were, it was only like 20, 25 feet away from their playground,” said Franklin.

Law Enforcement recommends east Texans go outside the city and safely shoot at a gun range, or be a spectator at a professionally conducted fireworks display. But Findley said the safest way to go about it is, “It’s not what most folks like to hear. But it’s very simple, just don’t.”

Discharging fireworks within Jacksonville city limits is a misdemeanor offense with a fine of five-hundred dollars. If you hear unlawful fireworks or celebratory gunfire, officials ask you to report it to your local law enforcement right away.

