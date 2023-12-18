For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Larry Taylor (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man pursuing insanity defense in murder case found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Grape the bulldog got to sit on Santa's lap where he wished for a place to call home.
‘All I want for Christmas is a home’: Foster brings bulldog to sit on Santa’s lap
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office finds 2 injured after shooting call