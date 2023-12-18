Harrison County Sheriff’s Office finds 2 injured after shooting call

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County deputies found two people with gunshot wounds inside a car in Longview Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, a call came in around 10:53 a.m. Sunday requesting help in the 1200 block of Juanita Road. During the seven-second call, the dispatcher could hear a male voice in the background saying “no, no” while the female caller was speaking. After the call abruptly ended, dispatch was able to briefly reconnect and determine the address to be in Longview in the western part of Harrison County.

Dispatch called back for a second time, this time speaking with a man who said he wanted to end his life before hanging up again, the release said. During a third and final reconnection, dispatch spoke with the man again, and could hear a woman in the background saying she had been shot and needed help. Upon asking who shot her, the release said the man took over and said no one had been shot before the call again ended abruptly.

About five minutes after the initial call, units arrived at the address on Juanita Road in Longview to find a responsive woman in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to her upper right leg, the release said. In the passenger’s seat was an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

According to the release, initial investigations revealed that Shelly M. Cantrell, 45, had been shot in the leg by her boyfriend, Charles W. Rogers, 48, following an argument while driving. The release said the pair were stabilized and taken to separate hospitals for emergency surgery.

The conditions of Cantrell and Rogers have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

