For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Four East Texas families in need receive shopping spree at Tyler’s Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, four east Texas families in need were given a two-thousand dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler.

The sports store partnered with the Tyler Police Department for the event. Tyler police said they meet these families through their different community outreach programs.

Each family received a five-hundred dollar gift card to shop for all of their holiday wants and needs.

“We love the fact that we’re able to give back and we’re able to put smiles on these kids faces. When you see them come in and they’re excited.” said Store Director, Randy Smiley. “They basically get to purchase what ever they want. Usually it’s shoes and clothes and a few toys. But it’s definitely worth it. Everybody needs to have some sense of Christmas.”

“It’s extremely fulfilling. And the contacts, you’re forevermore bound.” said Chuck Boyce, Sergeant for the Tyler Police Department. “You’ll see them on the street, everyday activities, if I stop at a convenience store, you build long-term relationships through these little activities.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lufkin will be doing a similar event Monday morning, donating 25-hundred dollars to the Lufkin Police Department for their Blue Santa program where they will give back to 25 kids in need.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Tyler Country Meat Market gives away Christmas hams
The Sawyer family holds their new dog, Holly
13 dogs find new homes at Smith County Animal Shelter ‘Grinchmas’ event

Latest News

TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate from Clemens Unit in Brazoria
Law enforcement reminds East Texans of safety laws before holiday celebrations
Four East Texas families in need receive shopping spree at Tyler’s Academy Sports and Outdoors
Four East Texas families in need receive shopping spree at Tyler’s Academy Sports and Outdoors
Law enforcement reminds East Texans of safety laws before holiday celebrations
Law enforcement reminds East Texans of safety laws before holiday celebrations