Four East Texas families in need receive shopping spree at Tyler’s Academy Sports and Outdoors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, four east Texas families in need were given a two-thousand dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler.

The sports store partnered with the Tyler Police Department for the event. Tyler police said they meet these families through their different community outreach programs.

Each family received a five-hundred dollar gift card to shop for all of their holiday wants and needs.

“We love the fact that we’re able to give back and we’re able to put smiles on these kids faces. When you see them come in and they’re excited.” said Store Director, Randy Smiley. “They basically get to purchase what ever they want. Usually it’s shoes and clothes and a few toys. But it’s definitely worth it. Everybody needs to have some sense of Christmas.”

“It’s extremely fulfilling. And the contacts, you’re forevermore bound.” said Chuck Boyce, Sergeant for the Tyler Police Department. “You’ll see them on the street, everyday activities, if I stop at a convenience store, you build long-term relationships through these little activities.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lufkin will be doing a similar event Monday morning, donating 25-hundred dollars to the Lufkin Police Department for their Blue Santa program where they will give back to 25 kids in need.

