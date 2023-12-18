Eagle Scout unveils project to honor memory of fallen Fort Cavazos staff sergeant

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - An Eagle Scout unveiled her project to honor the memory of fallen Fort Cavazos Staff Sgt. John Perry at the Harker Heights VFW Post No. 3892 on Sunday.

The project, created by Boy Scout Troop 238G member Bella Gillaspy, is a fire pit with four benches and a gravel landscape.

Gillaspy wanted to create her project as a quiet place for veterans to gather or meditate.

(Madison Herber)

As work on the project began, Gillaspy was contacted by Perry’s wife, Julianne, who shared their family’s story with Gillaspy.

After talking with Julianne, Gillaspy decided to dedicate the entire project to honor Perry’s memory.

Perry enlisted in the Army in 2008 where he served as a maintenance support specialist.

(Madison Herber)

He was later deployed to Afghanistan from August 2010 until July 2011, and would be deployed there again in September of 2016.

On Nov. 12, 2016, Perry was tragically killed in a suicide bombing at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

Perry was posthumously honored with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the suicide bombing.

He is survived by his wife, and their two children, Lena and Gavin.

