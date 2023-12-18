For Your Service
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82

Led by Ali Abdou Dibba's 19 points, the Abilene Christian Wildcats defeated the UTEP Miners 88-82
By The Associated Press
Dec. 18, 2023
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 88-82 victory against UTEP on Sunday night.

Dibba also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Hunter Jack Madden was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 13 from the line to add 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Tae Hardy led the way for the Miners (6-5) with 22 points and four steals. UTEP also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals from Zid Powell. Calvin Solomon also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

