Bullard man accused of threatening 2 men, 5 children with shotgun

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on seven counts of assault after a Sunday incident.

William Leroy O’Connell, 40, of Bullard, was booked into the Smith County Jail Monday on seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the probable cause affidavit for O’Connell, the arrest was made after a call of a shooting Sunday night in the 22000 block of CR 1199 in Bullard.

The affidavit said deputies arrived at the Sonoco gas station at 15291 State Highway 155 to meet with the victim, who had fled the scene. The man told the deputies that he had texted O’Connell that he was on his way to O’Connell’s home on CR 1199 to pick up a truck. According to the victim, O’Connell did not disagree with having the man at his home, and was aware that the man was on his way.

The victim had six other people with him; his five children, ages ranging from 2 to 9, and his best friend. The victim told the deputies that once they arrived, O’Connell stepped onto his back porch with a shotgun in an aggressive manner. The victim shouted his name and intentions to the man, but according to the affidavit, O’Connell replied that he did not care and was “going to kill them.”

The document said a confrontation ensued where the victim started to flee after O’Connell fired a shot, but instead rushed at the man after seeing him struggle with the gun. The affidavit said the victim was able to wrestle the weapon from O’Connell, being struck in the face several times by the suspect in the process, before leaving the scene with his children and friend. This description of the incident was reportedly corroborated by the victim’s friend.

According to the affidavit, deputies then went to O’Connell’s home to take his statement. O’Connell reportedly related the same events, but added that he saw the victim and his friend “snooping through his belongings in the backyard” and fired a warning shot to scare the men. The affiant said the evidence was enough to believe O’Connell intentionally and knowingly threatened the two men and five children with injury by use of a deadly weapon.

O’Connell was booked into the Smith County Jail on $350,000 total bonds for the charges.

