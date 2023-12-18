2 East Texas cowboys rank in average at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Two East Texas cowboys finished the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with high placements in the average.

Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, placed second in round two of bull riding, third in round six, and first in round nine. The placements gave him a seventh place spot in the average with a total score of 260. The performances earned Askey $93,505 for the NFR, and he finished out the rodeo at eighth in the world for bull riding.

Kincade Henry, 21, of Mount Pleasant, placed fifth in round two of tie-down roping, fifth in round five, sixth in round seven, and third in round nine. The placements earned him a fourth place spot in the average with a total performance time of 93.9 seconds. Henry walked away from the NFR with $73,547 in total winnings and finished out the rodeo at eighth in the world for tie-down roping.

