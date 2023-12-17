For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Officers rescue man, 2 dogs from submerged car after crash

Deputies rescued a man and two dogs who were trapped in a car underwater after a crash. (WJLA, CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) – Five deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland are being hailed as heroes for swooping into action to save a man and two dogs that were trapped underwater.

Parts of the police response were caught on body camera footage as Charles County deputies arrived to the crash scene where a single vehicle plunged off a bridge and into a 17-foot pond.

“My only thought was how am I going to do this and how fast can I get it done?”, Officer Ian Bier said.

Timing was everything on that rainy Nov. 26 evening.

Bier was training other officers that day. He said as he arrived on scene, they could no longer see the vehicle in the water.

“I didn’t know how deep in the water, but it was probably going to be definitely jarred based upon the hill that it went down,” Bier said.

All five officers assisted. They plunged into the frigid water to begin the rescue.

“It was very murky,” Bier described. “So even if we went under, we wouldn’t be able to see anything. So we literally was just reaching into the dark.”

Inside that car with seconds left of air was Martin Watts and his two dogs.

“Honestly, I was probably going to be there until somebody tried to pull that vehicle out because I wasn’t having no luck finding that jack handle and I didn’t expect somebody to come in the water and rescue me. I didn’t expect to live through it,” Watts said.

Deputies rescued a man and two dogs who were trapped in a car underwater after a crash.
Deputies rescued a man and two dogs who were trapped in a car underwater after a crash.

Police said it was thanks to a good Samaritan for staying to assist officers find the submerged car.

“I have nothing but gratitude for them and them going above and beyond in what they needed to do in that situation,” Watts added.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lambeth
Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade
Adult, child killed in Gun Barrel City house fire
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
police lights
Affidavit reveals identity of Big Sandy mother killed by driver at child’s bus stop
Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire

Latest News

Deputies rescued a man and two dogs who were trapped in a car underwater after a crash.
Officers save man, dogs from submerged car
A boy who has been missing since 2017 has been found in southern France.
Teenager Alex Batty returns to Britain after being missing for 6 years
A boy who has been missing since 2017 has been found in southern France.
Missing English boy found after 6 years
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US and Britain say their navies shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea