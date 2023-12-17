For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of New Copeland Road near the intersection with Tech Place, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

A man was loading his vehicle onto a trailer when someone over on Tech Place shot at him, Erbaugh said. Police have not yet released any information on why the shooting may have taken place or whether anyone was seriously injured.

Officers remain on scene as of about 4:30 p.m. while investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Tyler Country Meat Market gives away Christmas hams
Adult, child killed in Gun Barrel City house fire
Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire
Jamaurea Britton
Grand jury indicts Tyler man for murder in 2023 apartment killing

Latest News

As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Bertha Germany at her home in Texarkana on Nov. 26, 2023. In 2021, Germany's home was...
Year after year, most Texas police departments report zero hate crimes
The Sawyer family holds their new dog, Holly
13 dogs find new homes at Smith County Animal Shelter ‘Grinchmas’ event