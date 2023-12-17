Tyler police investigate shooting on Copeland Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of New Copeland Road near the intersection with Tech Place, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

A man was loading his vehicle onto a trailer when someone over on Tech Place shot at him, Erbaugh said. Police have not yet released any information on why the shooting may have taken place or whether anyone was seriously injured.

Officers remain on scene as of about 4:30 p.m. while investigation continues.

