Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - After a beautiful day in East Texas, more nice weather is on the way. Temperatures will start in the 30s Sunday morning with clear skies and a little bit of patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s are expected for Sunday afternoon. The quiet weather continues into next week with near average temperatures for Monday and Tuesday and a gradual warm-up with more clouds by the middle of the work week. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Thursday, especially Thursday evening and increase into the day on Friday. This will transition us into a wetter weather pattern that will last into the weekend and through the Christmas holiday. Showers will be off and on Saturday and increase again for Christmas Eve on Sunday. It’s possible the rain could move out by early Christmas Day, but some showers may linger into the afternoon.

