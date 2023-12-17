For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kraken try to break road losing streak, visit the Stars

The Seattle Kraken will aim to break their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seattle Kraken (10-14-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (17-8-4, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to break a four-game road slide.

Dallas has an 8-5-1 record in home games and a 17-8-4 record overall. The Stars have a +10 scoring differential, with 101 total goals scored and 91 allowed.

Seattle has a 4-6-5 record on the road and a 10-14-8 record overall. The Kraken are 2-3-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Mason Marchment has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: day to day (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Randy Hawkins
Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door
Tyler Country Meat Market gives away Christmas hams
Adult, child killed in Gun Barrel City house fire
Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire
Jamaurea Britton
Grand jury indicts Tyler man for murder in 2023 apartment killing

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released