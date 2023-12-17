For Your Service
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration

Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties held their annual Christmas Blessings Celebration at the Hope Center in Nacogdoches on Saturday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Christmas is less than ten days away, and organizations are doing what they can to give back.

Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties held their annual Christmas Blessings Celebration at the Hope Center in Nacogdoches on Saturday.

Nacogdoches resident Kelly Dickinson said, “It’s actually the giving part: praying for people, loving on people, speaking to people, smiling at people.”

As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered knowing they were about to be served.

Founder and Director of Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches Stephanie Hess said, “We’re trying to get them whatever they need. It’s getting cold, and we just want to help them and bless them as much as we can.”

The look of happiness touched many as they received a free hot meal and gifts, one for each child and adult.

“We all come to Hope to fellowship, with all this food. They take care of us in Nacogdoches. They help feed us. We can all use that extra meal,” said Belinda O’Shaw.

Having just turned 77 this month, O’Shaw reflected on the blessings God has given her.

“He’s put me where I need to be living, with folks I need to be with. I just can’t name all the blessings, all the friends and all the love,” said O’Shaw.

Frank McGowan and his sister were glad to be back in a community surrounded by familiar faces.

“I’m having the chance to see some of the people that helped raise me. I’m 58 years old, and they’re 80. I’m able to tell them today, ‘thank you,’” said McGowan.

A second home to many, being back in the building itself has brought tears of joy.

“Every time we come over here, it’s more friends and more love for everybody. It’s a good Christmas this year, good Christmas,” said O’Shaw.

By the end of the night, over 200 people had been served.

Nacogdoches resident Christina Bonilla said, “It’s a blessing from the Lord to be able to help someone else.”

Blessing Bags for N.A.C are also planning a “stand down for veterans” event to give back to veterans in need.

