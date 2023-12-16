For Your Service
Upshur County Courthouse remains closed; commissioners meet in auxiliary building

Some challenging conditions for East Texas county courthouse employees, as their courthouse will be under renovation for the next two years.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Some challenging conditions are facing East Texas county courthouse employees, as their courthouse will be under renovation for the next two years.

Upshur County Commissioners Court met Friday at an auxiliary building in Gilmer, as the main courthouse has been closed for restoration and renovation.

Demolition of old systems such as plumbing , H-Vac, internet and some work spaces will be ongoing for over a two-year period.

All offices have been moved while the old courthouse is restored to its original 1937 look.

“It’s working out to meet our needs here. The only thing that’s difficult is jury panels, but we’re looking at using the civic center to empanel jurors,” said Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.

The Upshur County courthouse is registered as a historic landmark by the Texas Historical Commission.

