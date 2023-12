TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 600 free hams are being given away at the Country Meat Market on Saturday.

The giveaway is taking place until 4:30 p.m. at the Country Meat Market at 2308 E. Front Street.

The hams have been donated by local attorney Chad Parker, and sheriff’s department personnel will be on hand to direct the traffic flow.

