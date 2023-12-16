Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Widespread rains moved in throughout the day yesterday and led to quite a nice spread of much needed rainfall across the area! The last of our spotty showers has exited Deep East Texas and we’ll remain totally dry through the remainder of the weekend. Yesterday’s cold front is obviously being felt this morning as temperatures are off to a chilly start. Breezy northwest winds will keep our afternoon temps from getting too warm as most will only climb into the upper 50s for highs, with a few spots hitting 60° in Deep East Texas. Sunshine and westerly winds will allow for a milder afternoon tomorrow, then another cold front swings through early Monday, knocking highs back down to near 60° for the first couple days of the work week with some very cold mornings in the middle 30s. We’ll enjoy a nice warm up for the middle of the week as southeast winds bring afternoon temperatures back into the upper 60s by Thursday. Dry conditions are expected from today through Thursday afternoon, then spotty showers move back into East Texas overnight into early Friday, with more widespread rains expected later in the day. Have a safe and happy weekend, y’all!

