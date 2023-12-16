For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
James Lambeth
Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Sadly, even during the holiday season, the problem of “pet dumping” goes on in East Texas...
Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
The defense continued to question their witness, a forensic toxicology expert.
Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state
Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
The defense continued to question their witness, a forensic toxicology expert.
Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state