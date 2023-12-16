For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette

Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after the boy asked him for a cigarette. (Source: WIS)
By Maggie Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 43-year-old South Carolina man was convicted Wednesday of murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison on Jan. 29, 2022.

Julius shot Ellison four times outside of Ellison’s grandmother’s apartment in Lexington.

“After the shooting, witnesses testified that Julius appeared calm and nonchalant as if nothing happened,” a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said. “While law enforcement was at the scene, Julius walked behind the apartment building and hid the murder weapon.”

Authorities said officers found the gun the next day and tied it to Ellison’s murder.

According to trial testimony, Julius was irritated at Ellison because he asked him for a cigarette. It was also revealed that Julius was drinking at the time.

The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Julius had prior convictions for robbery, assault and battery, and assault with intent to kill.

The 43-year-old will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lambeth
Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade
Adult, child killed in Gun Barrel City house fire
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
police lights
Affidavit reveals identity of Big Sandy mother killed by driver at child’s bus stop
Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire

Latest News

FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Shiloh Cemetery in White Oak joined locations around the country for national Wreaths Across...
East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day
Shiloh Cemetery in White Oak joined locations around the country for national Wreaths Across...
WebXtra: East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day