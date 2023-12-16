For Your Service
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas

$2.55. That’s how much the average gallon of regular unleaded fuel costs right now in Texas, the lowest it’s been in 33 months according to an AAA spokesperson.
By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - $2.55. That’s how much the average gallon of regular unleaded fuel costs right now in Texas, the lowest it’s been in 33 months according to AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

“Crude oil prices have been coming down, we also see a decline in demand at this time of year and so that’s really playing out well for drivers right before a very busy holiday travel period,” said Armbruster.

About 9 million Texans will be traveling for the holidays, and about 8.3 million of those will be gassing up to get on the road.

Today, the average gas price in Tyler is $2.48, down 9 cents from what it was a week ago at $2.57.

“With that many people traveling next week we could see some fluctuation in prices especially in major metro areas, but certainly overall trend will be downward,” said Armbruster.

When compared to other states, Texas comes in at number one for the lowest average price of gas according to AAA.

“Today in Texas it’s $2.55 on the average. In California it’s $4.63 so, it could be a lot worse and certainly Texas drivers are reaping some of the savings,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster said drivers looking to save a little more money at the pump this holiday season can do so by paying closer attention to their driving behaviors.

“Making sure that you avoid quick accelerations, making sure that you’re driving the speed limit, and taking any extra items out of your vehicle can go a long way,” said Armbruster.

The highest recorded average gas price in Texas reached $4.69 in June 2022, $2.14 higher than what it is today.

