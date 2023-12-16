Gilmer coach, running back share insight into state championship win

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - This was “bEast Texas” championship week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. We had four teams play for state championship. Only Chapel Hill fell short, so three out of four is not bad at all.

Gilmer was the latest team to win during this week of the championship opportunity. And I tell you what a close game it was, perhaps the most competitive game throughout the whole season so far, 28-26 over Belleville. Kudos to the composure of not only the defense, but on the offensive side as well. Will Henderson, he’s a track guy. He won state in track last year in the 100 meters. Usually track guys are just track guys they don’t run hard. Running back Will Henderson is not that kind of guy.

MICHAEL COLEMAN: Talk about the physicality of your runs, man.

WILL HENDERSON: “I’m a football then track that’s why They need me because I’m fast and Track. I’m really football first. I grew up in football then I got into track.”

COACH ALAN METZEL: You saw it tonight, the guy is a freak of an athlete, but he has the mindset of attack. Here we are having to get 34 yards to run the clock out. He was not going to be denied, he just wasn’t. And I think a lot of that is the way he cares about this team.

MC: When Cadon threw the interception, your defense refused to let them get any further than they did. They were forced to punt. And talk about the resilience, not the resiliency your defense played strong all night long. Talk about their toughness after that particular play.

CAM: Well, they, they had a mindset. They understood they will have to spit in their hands and go to work. You know these guys are going to come at you over and over. And we talked before the game we said we had to win the line of scrimmage, we had a match their toughness and we did that tonight.

WH: It was very different, they were big. they were physical they were big, but we game planned, we had a great game plan. The coaches came up with a good one. And all we had to do is fill our gaps to stop it.

MC: Jeff Traylor was here. What does that mean to you?

CAM: Oh man, what a special friend of mine, so grateful. he’s the one that brought me to Gilmer in 2001. We were very young and trying to figure it out and, you know, made mistakes trying to know what to do and how to do it, and learned and had a blast. So proud of him of what he’s got going on. One of the best coaches in the whole country.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.