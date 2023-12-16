For Your Service
East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day

For organizer Debra Christian, it’s about her family’s heritage as well as remembrance.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) -

Remembering those who have ensured freedom in America over the generations was the focus of a solemn event across America today, and in East Texas.

‘Wreaths Across America’.

Shiloh cemetery in White Oak joined locations around the country at the same time with the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

for ‘National Wreaths Across America’ day.

“There was a sacrifice. And that sacrifice should not be forgotten. We will call their name, and thank them for their service,” said White Oak organizer Debra Christian.

Volunteers and fundraising groups raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest here.

“Oh gosh. I think it’s really great that this is done, we need more things like this,” said Bill Jacque, U.S. army Korea and Vietnam war veteran.

“Just like the wars we were in for our country to be free, I’m very proud of this moment. Freedom is not free. Someone paid the price and a lot of them are here,” said U.S, army Vietnam and ‘Desert Storm’ veteran, Randall Christian.

F or Debra Christian, someone in her family has served this country since the civil war.

“All the way back to the confederates, through every war. Very proud to be an American and a military family,” she says.

The mission: To remember, honor, teach, and ensure that the memory of those who served our country endures.

“And for my my father as well. We were in Vietnam together. He actually came to take my place. So for a brief stint, we were there together,” Randall says.

“As we enjoy the privileges of being in America, a free country, we should never forget. It may not seem like a lot, but for us it means something that nobody ever forgets who sacrificed,” says Debra.

Debra Christian says through the Texas veterans commission, her family plans in the future to donate 120 acres along interstate 20 for a location of an East Texas military cemetery.

