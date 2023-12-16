For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Chapel Hill season ends in shutout

Chapel Hill faced Anna at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, where the Bulldogs’ season came to a close just a little short of the championship.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill faced Anna at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, where the Bulldogs’ season came to a close just a little short of the championship.

The 4A Division 1 state championship had everything wrong from the start for the Bulldogs, beginning with the Coyotes opening drive, marching down the field with hardly any resistance from the defense.

“I thought our defense played well in the second half, came out and didn’t give up any points,” said Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan. “We put ourselves in some bad positions early in the game, field-position wise.”

The Bulldogs had an anemic state sheet in the first. Besides having no points, they faced six penalties while Anna had none. They had just two first downs to Anna’s 10.

“I knew early in the first half things just weren’t going our way,” Riordan said. “We don’t do that; we don’t fall start. We don’t get behind the sticks. It put us in some bad situations against a really good defense.”

The high snap contributed to a safety for Anna. They would lead 26-0 at the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs had nowhere to go but up. Chapel Hill would get as close as the goal line but was stopped in the fourth quarter.

“We came out in the second half. I thought we played better football than they did in the second half. We moved the ball over the field, but couldn’t get it into the endzone.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
James Lambeth
Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Latest News

Chapel Hill season ends in shutout
Chapel Hill season ends in shutout
Chapel Hill Bulldogs
Anna defeats Chapel Hill to win first state title in school history
“Our kids found a way right there.”
Malakoff coach talks winning championship
Pollok Central basketball gets ready for district
Pollok Central basketball teams off to good start