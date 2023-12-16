For Your Service
13 dogs find new homes at Smith County Animal Shelter ‘Grinchmas’ event

On Saturday, the Smith County Animal Shelter transformed their lobby into Whoville.
By JD Conte
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 13 dogs at the Smith County Animal Shelter found new homes during the shelter’s “Who-Ville Grinchmas” event on Saturday. Four dogs are also pending pickup on Monday.

“I encourage you to adopt and not shop. We have shelters and rescues that are full of animals that need homes, and they need out just like any other pets do,” said Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene.

The shelter offered zero-cost adoptions on Saturday. They are offering $12 adoptions for the rest of December as a part of their “12 Strays of Grinchmas” campaign. They are highlighting some of their dogs, including ones named “Stu Lou Who,” “Betty Lou Who” and more. On Saturday, they transformed their lobby into Whoville to promote the event.

“The adoption fees come with a voucher that is to be redeemed at the clinic for spay or neuter, and a rabies vaccination, on the animals that are not already done,” said Greene.

The Sawyer family was among the people at the event who took home a new dog.

“One of our puppies yesterday passed away, so they were begging us when they saw on the news that they were doing the free adoptions today, so we decided to come find another little girl to come join our family,” said the new dog mom as her kids held their dog, Holly.

For more information on the Smith County Animal Shelter, click here.

