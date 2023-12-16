For Your Service
12 Days of Christmas recipes: 5-minute creamy white chocolate-peppermint fudge by Mama Steph

For day 5 of our countdown to Christmas, we have a fudge that is good enough to gift!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe couldn’t be easier to make! Just four simple ingredients, and no baking required. Perfect to package for Christmas gifts for teachers, co-workers, neighbors, or anyone you want to make happy this holiday season.

4-ingredient white chocolate-peppermint fudge

12-ounce bag of white chocolate chips

16-ounce can of cream cheese frosting

3 ounces of crushed peppermint candy

3 drops of peppermint extract

Method:

Melt the chocolate chips for 60 seconds in the microwave, stir, then melt for 45 seconds. Stir.

Take the foil off the cream cheese icing, microwave for 60 seconds, then add to melted white chocolate chips.

Stir.Add peppermint chips and extract, and stir to combine.

Pour the fudge into a cooking-sprayed 8x8 baking dish, smooth the top, and sprinkle more peppermint chips over the fudge.

Allow to harden before cutting.

Enjoy!

