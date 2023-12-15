Winona ISD board president accused of closing Chapel Hill student’s arm in door

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The president of the Winona ISD Board of Directors was arrested in August for allegedly assaulting a Chapel Hill ISD student.

Randy Hawkins, 60, of Winona, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2023 for a charge of assault causes bodily injury. According to an arrest affidavit, Hawkins is accused of causing harm to a Chapel Hill High School student by closing the teen’s arm in the door of the wood shop class room. Hawkins is listed on the Winona ISD website as the current president of the board of directors.

The affidavit said that on April 17, 2023, two members of the Chapel Hill staff witnessed a student with his arm seemingly caught in the wood shop door. Hawkins, who was teaching the class, was reportedly seen pulling on the other side of the door. Once confronted by the other staff members, Hawkins opened the door and the student retrieved his backpack, the document said. The student was taken to the office by the staff members.

An email from the school nurse was later sent to the affiant, reportedly containing a picture of the student’s arm, which the document said appeared to “show bodily injury,” later described as an abrasion and a small swollen area near the elbow. The affiant then began questioning the student and other witnesses of the incident.

According to the student, Hawkins had told him to leave the classroom, which the student did. Hawkins then opened the door and told the student to “keep walking to the office,” the affidavit said, and the student said he asked to retrieve his backpack. According to the affidavit, Hawkins replied with “you gonna go through me, or what?” The student said he started to walk into the room, and Hawkins pulled the door shut, catching the student’s arm in the process. At this point, the other staff members arrived at the classroom.

The affiant said he interviewed several other witnesses and received written statements, including those of staff members and students who were in the classroom. The document said that the reports all corroborated that of the student in question, though some blamed the incident on Hawkins, while others claimed he was “having a bad day” and was not intending to harm the student. One student in particular claimed that Hawkins “tried over and over” to close the door with the student’s arm caught inside, and said that the student was “smirking” during the incident.

After interviewing the witnesses and watching two videos of the incident, the affiant decided that the evidence suggested Hawkins “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly” caused bodily injury to the student.

Hawkins bonded out of the Gregg County Jail on Aug. 23, 2023, after being booked the previous day. KLTV has reached out to Winona ISD and Chapel Hill ISD for comment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.