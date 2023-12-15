For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet

Sadly, even during the holiday season, the the problem of pet dumping goes on in East Texas counties.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sadly, even during the holiday season, the the problem of pet dumping goes on in East Texas counties.

A Wood County dog shelter is on a mission to get abandoned dogs adopted for the holiday season.

Workers at the Holly Lake Dog Shelter say they have seen numerous dogs dumped along county roads near their area over the past year. Some with multiple puppies, some in such bad physical condition that they could not be saved.

The shelter started nine years ago imply as a way to return lost dogs to their owners in the Holly Lake Ranch area, but now according to shelter director Trish Lapointe, they are now on a mission to get people to adopt dogs and puppies for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Latest News

WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck
WebXtra: Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck
WebXtra: Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
Corey Lance Bankston
Authorities accuse Hunt County man of possessing child pornography