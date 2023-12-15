WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sadly, even during the holiday season, the the problem of pet dumping goes on in East Texas counties.

A Wood County dog shelter is on a mission to get abandoned dogs adopted for the holiday season.

Workers at the Holly Lake Dog Shelter say they have seen numerous dogs dumped along county roads near their area over the past year. Some with multiple puppies, some in such bad physical condition that they could not be saved.

The shelter started nine years ago imply as a way to return lost dogs to their owners in the Holly Lake Ranch area, but now according to shelter director Trish Lapointe, they are now on a mission to get people to adopt dogs and puppies for the holidays.

