WATCH: Video shows 17-year-old driver fleeing authorities following chase

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after sending authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in central Laredo.

Dashcam video of the chase shows the exact moment when law enforcement was following a white Lincoln Navigator when it came to a stop near Springfield and Locust.

According to officials with DPS, the chase began when law enforcement officials spotted an SUV that matched the description of a vehicle linked to human smuggling.

Flores apparently refused and instead, a chase began.

You can see the moment the SUV’s rim hits the curb and several individuals including the driver get out and attempt to make a run for it.

The troopers continued to follow the individuals into the backyards of the houses in the area.

The images then show Flores on the ground being arrested by law enforcement officials.

“So we had six passengers inside and one driver so 7 in total. All 6 were undocumented and the driver is a united states citizen and he is pending charges right now,” said Sergeant Erick Estrada.

Flores now faces potential charges of human smuggling, evading arrest and evading arrest on foot.

