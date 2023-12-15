For Your Service
Grand jury indicts Tyler man for murder in 2023 apartment killing

Jamaurea Britton
Jamaurea Britton(Smith County Jail Records)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in the death of an 18-year-old girl reported missing in September has been indict by a Smith County grand jury.

Jamaurea Jermain Britton, 19, of Tyler was indicted Dec. 7 for the alleged murder of 18-year-old Dejah Hood.

Shortly after Hood was first reported missing, back in September her body was found by police near the Hollytree Apartments in Tyler.

Following reports that Hood was last seen with a man at the apartments led police to Britton, with his arrest coming swiftly questioning.

According to an affidavit, Britton admitted to going into a “fit of rage” killing Hood.

He is currently booked into the Smith County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Britton is set for a plea docket agreement on Feb. 8, 2024, in Judge Reeve Jackson’s courtroom.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

