Texas A&M researchers connect father’s alcohol consumption to birth defects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M previously discovered that excessive drinking by a father before conception can have a negative effect on fetal development. But recently, those researchers found out those negative effects can be caused much earlier than originally thought.

The researchers, led by Dr. Michael Golding, found if men regularly consume alcohol three months before conceiving a child, their children can have birth issues like fetal alcohol syndrome and facial defects.

For many years, doctors have warned mothers about their alcohol consumption, but now this study shows that a father’s habits can also have an impact on the health of the baby.

“The big takeaway from my research is that paternal health matters,” Dr. Golding said. “There’s a legacy or a memory that transmits from the father of his offspring that determines how well the fetus develops, how robustly the cranial, facial profile develops and then the overall health of the individual.”

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Golding in the player above.

Dr. Golding also summarized his findings in an article online.

You can find more extensive information here: The Dangers Of Paternal Drinking

