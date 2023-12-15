Spicy cranberry-barbecue meatballs by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like the versatility of this recipe, because you can serve the flavorful meatballs as an appetizer, or as the protein in your meal, served over rice. It’s nicely easy to make, too.

Spicy cranberry-barbecue meatballs

Fully-cooked homestyle meatballs (not Italian style) - about 24 ounces

14 ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 cup of orange juice

1/2 cup chili sauce

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

Method:

Combine the sauce ingredients in a deep-sided pan set over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil, whisking constantly.

Lower heat to medium-low, and add the meatballs in a single layer to the pan. Gently toss the meatballs in the sauce until they’re well coated.

Cook for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until sauce and meatballs are hot and bubbly.

To serve as an appetizer, choose a platter to put the meatballs on, and then skewer each one with a toothpick.

To serve as part of a meal, spoon several of the meatballs and some of the sauce over hot rice. Alternatively, serve on a dinner roll as a slider.

