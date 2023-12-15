For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Spicy cranberry-barbecue meatballs by Mama Steph

(Rhena Westbrook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like the versatility of this recipe, because you can serve the flavorful meatballs as an appetizer, or as the protein in your meal, served over rice. It’s nicely easy to make, too.

Spicy cranberry-barbecue meatballs

Fully-cooked homestyle meatballs (not Italian style) - about 24 ounces

14 ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 cup of orange juice

1/2 cup chili sauce

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

Method:

Combine the sauce ingredients in a deep-sided pan set over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil, whisking constantly.

Lower heat to medium-low, and add the meatballs in a single layer to the pan. Gently toss the meatballs in the sauce until they’re well coated.

Cook for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until sauce and meatballs are hot and bubbly.

To serve as an appetizer, choose a platter to put the meatballs on, and then skewer each one with a toothpick.

To serve as part of a meal, spoon several of the meatballs and some of the sauce over hot rice. Alternatively, serve on a dinner roll as a slider.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
James Lambeth
Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Latest News

Festive candy cookie bars
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 4-ingredient candy-cookie bars
Cinnamon monkey bread with cranberries
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 3 holiday favorites: Cinnamon monkey bread, apple-caramel spice poke cake and hot spiced tea
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans