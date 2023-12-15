For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas DPS report gave details on a fatal crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday.

According to the report, Thelia Seelbach, 63, of Nacogdoches, was driving a Honda Pilot north on U.S. 59 near North Stallings Drive around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Behind Seelbach was a Freightliner semi-truck also traveling north. According to the report, Seelbach made an unsafe turn in front of the semi-truck, and was struck as a result.

Seelbach was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was treated on the scene, and their condition was not reported.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Latest News

Chapel Hill Bulldogs
Halftime update: Chapel Hill lags behind in championship game at AT&T Stadium
WATCH: Kentucky family discovers small owl was living in Christmas tree for days
WATCH: Kentucky family discovers small owl was living in Christmas tree for days
Daniel Nyabuto
Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state
Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state
Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state
Kayleigh Daniels
Lufkin’s ‘little free pantry’ makes food available year-round