For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.

The department did not name the company involved, but Canada’s Public Health Agency linked the outbreak to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

Mexico did not say what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora, and said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination.

Inspectors took samples of water and swiped surfaces at the plant to look for traces of salmonella bacteria.

Since October, at least 230 people in the U.S. and 129 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak.

The cantaloupes implicated in this outbreak include two brands, Malichita and Rudy, that are grown in the Sonora area.

The fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business as TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, of Los Angeles. So far, more than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe have been recalled.

Health officials are warning consumers, retailers and restaurants not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don’t know the source.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
City of Tyler approves zoning locations to sell medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops
Catherine Louise Hollis
5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
The Timpson Bears bring home their first football State Championship in school history...
Timpson Bears bringing state title home to East Texas after win over Tolar
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Latest News

Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire
Meals on Wheels Public Relations Director Miranda Asmussen
WebXtra: Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet