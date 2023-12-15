For Your Service
Malakoff coach talks winning championship

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Here is what champions look like: Malakoff is joining Timpson in claiming a championship.

“I love it. I love it,” said wide receiver Chaunce Hogg. “You know, I still can’t believe we won, but we pulled through. Us East Texas folks, we want to pull for each other, man. Let’s keep it in East Texas for sure.”

The Tigers 14-7 win over Franklin was keyed by what Coach Jamie Driskell said was the play of the night. The Franklin runner fumbled the ball at the goal line. Talk about a defense that didn’t blink: preserving the precious 7-0 lead.

“Our kids found a way right there,” Driskell said. “We caused that turnover just like we did last week against Brock. Probably the play of the game.”

“That was huge,” said Hogg. “You know, we needed that fumble. We needed them to stop, and we didn’t need them to score because in close games they get momentum, and they’re dangerous like that, so we knew we had to plan to get the offense going and the defense was rolling.”

