Lufkin ISD families take part in Latino Family Literacy Project

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD congratulated participants of their Latino Family Literacy Project Thursday night, which they said helps bridge the language barrier and encourage school involvement.

“We’re allowing these parents to open up doors that maybe before we couldn’t open up for ourselves, or our parents couldn’t open up,” said first-grade dual-language teacher Veronica Powell.

Powell and her colleague, Maria Rodriguez, teach at Burley Primary School.

They instructed a six-week course teaching Spanish-speaking parents reading strategies to practice at home with their children.

Six parents received their certificate of completion, including first-time participant Ofelia Martinez.

Martinez said she enjoyed the experience and that it made reading fun for herself and her five-year-old daughter.

“Nobody taught me how to read. My whole life, I’ve been just reading, flipping through the pages, you know. This program just taught me a different technique,” she said.

According to the director of bilingual and ESL programs, Betsy Mijares, Hispanics make up 40% of the district’s student population, and 22% are learning English.

“It’s very important for us as a district to focus on that particular group and ways to help them at home,” said Mijares.

Rodriguez said parent involvement significantly affects a child’s learning development.

“One of the most important things that a parent can do for their child is to be involved,” said Rodriguez.

Mijares explained that her department and the district’s after-school program funded learning materials and child care, making them free for parents.

“I just think that comfort level that there is somebody that looks like them, that helps them and can relate to them, and even with all of our backgrounds is so essential for them to come and be participants in the program,” said Mijares.

The Latino Family Literacy Project is a yearly program; the district will hold an interest meeting next fall.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.