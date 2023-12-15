Longview ISD names new high school principal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has made it official, appointing a new head of the school at Longview High.

Shameika Allen was named principal in a brief ceremony this morning at LHS. Allen served under the previous principal James Brewer who died in July after experiencing a sudden cardiac event. Allen has been interim head of school since then, but today it was made permanent. She said it’s an accomplishment she couldn’t have achieved on her own.

“This could not happen if it wasn’t for the amazing staff that was in place. This is not a one solo band, it’s not. Truly it takes a village, all of us coming together,” Allen said.

Prior to serving as assistant principal for 10 years, Allen taught elementary school at Johnson McQueen and Ware in Longview. She has been with the district for 18 years.

