Henderson man arrested after Tyler police say he threatened hospital workers with grenade

James Lambeth
James Lambeth(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened hospital workers with a non-functional grenade.

According to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, James Lambeth was visiting his wife at UT Health Hospital in Tyler on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Lambeth’s wife wanted to leave hospital grounds to smoke. Erbaugh said officers were dispatched to the hospital when Lambeth allegedly pulled out a grenade and threatened to use it after his wife was barred from leaving the hospital.

Erbaugh said Lambeth then left the hospital and was later arrested on a charge of hoax bombs, a Class A misdemeanor, when it was discovered that the grenade had previously been decommissioned. Lambeth has since been booked into the Smith County Jail, though no bond has been set yet.

