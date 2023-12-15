Friday's Weather: Mostly dry start today, with widespread rain likely later today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few sprinkles and light showers. We’ll trend mostly dry through the early to mid-morning hours, then rain will begin to move into our western counties as we get close to noontime. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will then increase in coverage from west to east through the afternoon hours, meaning wet roads and lower visibility during busy commute times. Rain will persist in East Texas overnight into very early Saturday morning, then skies dry back out quite quickly through the later morning hours. Northwesterly winds will be somewhat breezy on Saturday, leading to highs only warming into the middle to upper 50s for most. Sunshine stick around Sunday through Wednesday of next week with seasonal temperatures in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.