East Texas (KLTV) - Rain continues across East Texas with pockets of heavy rain here and there. This entire line of showers will keep pushing southeast through the evening with falling temperatures behind the cold front. The rain mostly comes to an end overnight with just a few sprinkles early Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s behind the rainfall with gradually clearing skies on Saturday. It will be cool and breezy at times Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will be sunny and mild and a gradual warm up will take place through next week. By the end of next week, more of a rainy pattern starts to take over the forecast and chances for rain look like they could last into Christmas Day.

