East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County deputy and his family lost their home to a fire Thursday night.

“Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire,” the sheriff’s office staff said.

Fire crews fought to control the flames but were unable to save the home or its contents. The sheriff’s office says it is asking for prayers during the family’s time of need.

They are also organizing donations to support the family. Monetary donations can be made to Austin Bank in Trent Maguire’s name, or clothing donations will be accepted in the sizes listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

