East Texas deputy loses home to overnight fire

Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire
Harrison County Deputy Trent Maguire(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County deputy and his family lost their home to a fire Thursday night.

“Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire,” the sheriff’s office staff said.

Fire crews fought to control the flames but were unable to save the home or its contents. The sheriff’s office says it is asking for prayers during the family’s time of need.

They are also organizing donations to support the family. Monetary donations can be made to Austin Bank in Trent Maguire’s name, or clothing donations will be accepted in the sizes listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Meals on Wheels Public Relations Director Miranda Asmussen
WebXtra: Meals On Wheels East Texas receives large food donation for clients with pets
WebXtra: Wood County dog shelter hopes to rehome abandoned pets with meet-and-greet
Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck
Corey Lance Bankston
Authorities accuse Hunt County man of possessing child pornography