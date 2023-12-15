Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists revealed

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been announced.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon, naming five players:

  • Jonathon Brooks -- RB, Texas
  • Ollie Gordon, II -- RB, Oklahoma State
  • Jalen Milroe -- QB, Alabama
  • Kaidon Salter -- QB, Liberty
  • Ashton Jeanty -- RB, Boise State

The winner will be announced on Jan. 10, 2024, at a banquet and will receive a unique trophy sculpted by artist Ken Bjorge.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is intended to recognize the nation’s college offensive player of the year and to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler.

