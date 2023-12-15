Authorities accuse Hunt County man of possessing child pornography

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Greenville man has been arrested for allegedly intending to promote child pornography.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served three search warrants in the 3200 block of Kari Lane on Thursday, they said in a release.

As a result of the searches, Corey Lance Bankston was charged with four counts of possession with intention to promote child pornography and one count of possession. Authorities said more charges could be filed pending further investigation. His collective bond has been set at $320,000.

Sheriff Terry Jones said, “This type of offense will be handled swiftly with the utmost priority.”

The Greenville I.S.D. Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers assisted in this case.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.