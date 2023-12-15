For Your Service
Affidavit reveals identity of Big Sandy mother killed by driver at child’s bus stop

police lights(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the identity of a woman killed after being struck by a vehicle at her child’s bus stop.

At 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Maryam Marsh, 44, was crossing the road on State Highway 155 near Mulberry Road to walk her child to a stopped school bus. The affidavit states Jimmy Lee Hewitt, 47, disregarded the bus’s flashing stop signs and struck Marsh.

Hewitt was arrested on-site and booked into the Upshur County Jail on a charge of manslaughter.

