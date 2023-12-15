For Your Service
Adult, child killed in Gun Barrel City house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a house fire with three people trapped inside. They were able to get everyone out, but two died from their injuries.

Crews responded to a house fire at about 2:56 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Pleasureland Road, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department said.

Dispatch was told three people were trapped in the home, but the house was fully involved with fire when police and firefighters arrived. Crews immediately began suppressing the fire, the department said, assisted by Mabank, Tool, Seven Points and Payne Springs.

As soon as the fire was under control, search and rescue efforts began. Two adults and a child were found in the front bedroom and were given care by EMS. Two were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and one was flown to Parkland Health Burn Center in Dallas. One of the adults and the child succumbed to their injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Gun Barrel City Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting.

There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.

Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said, “I ask the community to pray for the victims, their families and the first responders that were deeply touched by this tragedy. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all of the agencies that responded to our call for assistance.”

