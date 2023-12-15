12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 4-ingredient candy-cookie bars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For day four of our holiday recipes, I offer you these cookie bars that couldn’t be more fun and easy to make! Get your children to help out; they’ll love pouring in all the candies while you stir!

Festive candy cookie bars

Ingredients:

1 yellow cake mix

2 eggs

1 stick of butter, melted

one bag of holiday color M&Ms minis

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9 x13″ baking dish with foil, leaving overhang on each short end to aid in easy removal of the bars for cutting when cool.

Spray the foil with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, and eggs, stirring until smooth.

Then, pour in the candies, and stir in to distribute throughout the dough.

Next spread the dough into the pan, and use an offset spatula to smooth it as you go.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown around the edges.

It’s important to allow the bars to cool completely before attempting to cut into squares. Then, plate them prettily and serve.

Enjoy!

