WebXtra: Lufkin grade-schooler gathers sock donations for homeless people

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Coston Elementary fifth grader organized a sock drive to provide socks for homeless people.

The socks were donated to Godtel Ministries in Lufkin.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Coston Elementary 5th grade student council president, Emerson Villanuea on what inspired him to start the sock drive.

