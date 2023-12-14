Timpson Bears win first-ever state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, with a score of 49-7, won their first ever state championship game Wednesday night. Here’s how it went down.

The Tolar Rattlers found out quickly all they need to know about the Timpson Bears. In their opening drive, Bears superstar QB Terry Bussey delivered the ball to Colton Carroll on second and two from Tolar’s 43 for the touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

“It’s been a long time coming, everybody here’s been putting in the work day in and day out since the summer of our freshman years. Thank God for allowing us to be in this position we’re in right now man,” Bussey said.

“I just felt like we had some stuff, I mean; I didn’t think they’d face somebody with our speed and our quickness. And we had to combat their size and stuff somehow, and that’s the way we been doing it all year, so we felt like there was some things there for us to have success. Luckily, it all worked out for us,” coach Kerry Therwanger said.

In the second half, it was much more of Bussey and the Timpson Bears as Tolar was not match for the iconic East Texas team that would go on to win their first state championship.

“It was after three long years we finally did it. I started to cry; I started going to my coaches my teammates. It’s just a happy feeling, it’s like a dream,” linebacker Terry Lane said.

With four East Texas teams playing for a state championship, it’s one down, three more to go. Malakoff has a 3 p.m. match at the AT&T Stadium Thursday.

