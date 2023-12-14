Texas foundation gifts Whitehouse ISD students holiday shopping trip

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday morning, over 100 Whitehouse ISD students of all ages experienced the thrills, excitement and chaos of shopping during the holiday season.

Organized and funded by the Mostyn Moreno Foundation, every year the differently-abled students are given a $50 gift card to spend on whatever they choose. The foundation does this in honor of Glenda Jean Mostyn who dedicated her teaching career to teaching special education in Whitehouse and Tyler.

“It’s super exciting because it’s a day that they get to pick out the things that they would like to have for Christmas, participate the way that every other student, every other kid in the world gets to participate shopping for things and saying what they like,” said WISD Special Programs Executive Director Dr. Melinda Jennings.

She also said the annual event gives her students a chance to practice social skills while also giving the community a chance to witness the sheer joy of her students.

“I think it just, it brings to life what the real meaning of this season is is the giving and the caring and the excitement on the kids’ faces, and so I think the community as a whole gets to participate and witness that and be a part of it,” said Dr. Jennings.

Students and teachers left with full carts and hearts.

“Seeing the kids’ smiles and their heart for what they’re doing and our staff working with our kids using their skills out in the community, and so it’s just a great day to be together this time of year and spend time as a group,” said Mostyn Moreno Board Representative Jaculyn Mostyn Zigtema. “It’s one of the best days in the entire year, because you see the heart they have, and it just swells your heart too, so it’s a heartfelt day for everybody.”

