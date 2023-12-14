Special meaning of Longview PD’s red door will continue in new headquarters

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After decades of cramped quarters, the Longview Police Department has a brand new C police station. They will take one very important item with them as they move in to their new building.

With the ribbon cut and the new state-of-the-art Longview police building completed, the time has come to move in.

The old building became so cramped over time that even storage and closet space was converted into offices.

Everything from records, to equipment and evidence will be moved, and one more thing.

As you walk through the central office, you come upon a red wooden door. A door that has profound meaning to all officers.

“The door is there as a reminder that you never know when you’ll have your last shift,” says Longview Police Officer Brandon Thornton. “The door is in our current briefing room at the old police department. And they walk past it on a daily basis.”

January 27, 1984, Sergeant Randy Davis was serving a search warrant at the Globe Inn on Highway 80. He attempted to go in a room at that location, room 33, and as he approached and tried to enter, a shot comes through the door.

Davis was killed instantly.

“It’s a reminder of, you never know if you’re not going home that day. And that’s part of this job,” Thornton says.

Because of Davis’ death, the department kept the door in remembrance of him, and reminder of their dedication to protect and serve..

Thornton says there is no current time table for completing the move to the new police station.

