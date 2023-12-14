For Your Service
Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

